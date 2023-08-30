NEXT Weather: Gorgeous Wednesday before warming trend begins

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 30, 2023

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 30, 2023

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report from Aug. 30, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- Wednesday's going to be practically perfect, weather-wise, and then a warm-up begins that will lead to a potentially record-breaking Labor Day.

Expect highs in the low 80s in the Twin Cities, along with no humidity and plenty of sunshine.

WCCO

A warming trend starts Thursday that will lead to highs in the 90s for Labor Day weekend. The hottest Labor Day on record in the Twin Cities was 97 degrees back in 1913. It's possible that record could fall this year.

The humidity will stay low over the weekend, though.