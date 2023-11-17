NEXT Weather: Friday is chilly overnight but Saturday will be #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday will be cold but Saturday will make up for it with temps in the low 50s.

We are approaching our 2nd Top 10 Weather Day in the past few days. Look forward to a cold Friday night sky and light winds.

NEXT Weather Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer CBS News Minnesota

WCCO's NEXT Weather team has declared Saturday a #Top10WxDay due to sunny conditions, light winds and temperatures in the 50s returning.

Sunday looks pleasant as well. A few degrees cooler with a few more clouds. Enjoy the weekend. Temperatures start to slip Monday with a chance of scattered showers. Tuesday and Wednesday look windy and colder.

Roads will be in grand shape for Thanksgiving travel but it will be cold.