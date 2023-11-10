Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Friday brings chilly temps, but a warmup is arriving soon

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Friday's going to be a chilly way to walk into the weekend, but the bite will be short-lived.

Highs will struggle to hit 40, WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says, but on the bright side, it will be less windy than it was Thursday. Gusts will only be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

"We bottom out today with the coolest day of the week," Dames said. "It will be short-lived as warmer air is around the corner."

A warm front lifts northward late Saturday, which will pick up the wind again and possibly throw a stray shower our way. However, the next several days will largely be dry.

That front begins our warmup. Sunday through Thursday will be a really pleasant chunk of weather. Daytime highs jump to the mid-50s and eventually hit the lower 60s.

More sunshine will also move in, with the extended forecast looking exceptionally dry and mild.

November 10, 2023

