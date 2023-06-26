Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Drying out after some morning showers Monday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Leftover moisture could lead to some showers Monday morning, but things will dry out through the day. 

The best day of the week for weather looks to be Tuesday, with highs in the low-80s, less humidity, and dry conditions.   

Highs will also be in the low 80s throughout the week, while lows will be in the low 60s. Air quality should also be better this week.   

Our next chance for showers is Wednesday. There will be a slight chance Thursday, and slim shower chances through the weekend.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 7:55 AM

