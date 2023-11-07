NEXT Weather: Cooler Tuesday, with showers possible early and late

MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday will be cooler, with a small chance of showers in the early morning and again later on.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities is in the mid-40s, but it will be less windy than Monday. Up north will be in the 30s, and southern Minnesota will see highs in the 50s.

Any rain that does materialize early will likely just be sprinkles. In the evening, most likely after 7 p.m., more consistent light shower activity is possible. Those showers could linger into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures jump back into the 50s on Wednesday, but fall right back down on Thursday. The Twin Cities could get back to the 50s as soon as Sunday.

Extended models are hinting at a warming trend next week that could stick around for a while.