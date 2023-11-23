NEXT Weather: Cold Thanksgiving, temps settle in to the 30s for the weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Nov. 23, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS — We're heading towards winter, as temperatures drop into the 30s for the next few days.

Thanksgiving day itself will be cold; it'll feel like we're in the 10s or the 20s at times. By Friday, cold continental air from Canada will settle in, with high temperatures only reaching about 30 degrees. Still, it'll be sunny with a light breeze.

WCCO

Then the weekend will warm up a bit, and clouds are expected to make a comeback.

Travel looks clear except perhaps on Sunday, when a system will bring some light snow for Iowa, Illinois, and southern Wisconsin. If the track deviates, there may be some moisture for southern Minnesota.