NEXT Weather: Cloudy Tuesday, with temps right around freezing mark

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Temperatures will make it just barely to the freezing mark in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

The metro will see a high of 33, with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures for most of the state will be in the 30s.

Temperatures will drop back into the 20s for Wednesday and Thursday, then jump back to around freezing on Friday. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week, and some light snow could fall on Friday.

More snow and cooler air are possible next week.

