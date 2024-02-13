NEXT Weather: Cloudy, cooler Tuesday; snow possible on Valentine's Day

MINNEAPOLIS — A weak incoming system will cause increased clouds and cooler air in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

That clipper system will move across the state in the evening hours. The forecast high is 36 degrees, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds early on before the sky gets grayer.

Another system is set to impact Minnesota Wednesday evening. It will actually travel south of the state, but drop a few inches of snow along Interstate 90. The Twin Cities may see some flakes as well.

The week will end with dropping temperatures. By Friday, highs will only be in the mid-20s — below average, which has been rare this winter.

Highs will likely bounce back to the 30s by Sunday.

WCCO