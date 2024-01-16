NEXT Weather: Chilling conditions continue Tuesday with single-digit highs

MINNEAPOLIS — Frigid conditions continue on Tuesday, though temperatures will at least climb above zero.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be around 6, with wind chills of around minus 25. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon.

After a cloudy morning, expect some sunshine to emerge.

There's not much of a chance for warmer air until the weekend. Highs will remain in the single digits and low teens until then. By next week, temps could climb to the 20s or 30s.

WCCO

Snow doesn't look likely this week, outside of a system that may clip southern Minnesota on Thursday.