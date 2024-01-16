Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Chilling conditions continue Tuesday with single-digit highs

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 16, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report from Jan. 16, 2024 02:58

MINNEAPOLIS — Frigid conditions continue on Tuesday, though temperatures will at least climb above zero.

The forecast high in the Twin Cities will be around 6, with wind chills of around minus 25. A wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon.

After a cloudy morning, expect some sunshine to emerge.

There's not much of a chance for warmer air until the weekend. Highs will remain in the single digits and low teens until then. By next week, temps could climb to the 20s or 30s.

1cc0b72433672bc3d37db9ee2d960c5b.jpg
WCCO

Snow doesn't look likely this week, outside of a system that may clip southern Minnesota on Thursday.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 5:31 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.