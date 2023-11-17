Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Chill returns Friday, but Saturday will be #Top10WxDay

By Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — After Thursday's unseasonable warmth broke a 70-year record, Friday will bring us all a reality check.

Thursday's high temperature in the Twin Cities was 69 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1953.

Friday's high will only reach 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. The wind will be tolerable and the sun will be out.  

But there will be relief very soon. WCCO's NEXT Weather team has declared Saturday a #Top10WxDay due to sunny conditions, light winds and temperatures in the 50s returning. 

Sunday will continue the short run of above-average temperatures. 

Monday night into Tuesday is our next chance for precipitation. It won't be much, but a few flakes may fall by Tuesday morning.

We are still trending dry entering Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday, but temperatures are plummeting quickly. A cold stretch of days may have us in the 20s by Turkey Day.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on November 17, 2023 / 5:23 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

