NEXT Weather: Chill returns Friday, but Saturday will be #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS — After Thursday's unseasonable warmth broke a 70-year record, Friday will bring us all a reality check.

Thursday's high temperature in the Twin Cities was 69 degrees, breaking the record of 68 that was set in 1953.

Friday's high will only reach 45 degrees in the Twin Cities. The wind will be tolerable and the sun will be out.

Happy Friday! Gosh...it looks to be a really nice weekend. Temperatures hitting the lower 50s both Saturday and Sunday! A pattern change is coming next week, expect highs in the 20s by Thanksgiving! @WCCO #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NAPyQCr1Ck — Joseph Dames (@JosephForecast) November 17, 2023

But there will be relief very soon. WCCO's NEXT Weather team has declared Saturday a #Top10WxDay due to sunny conditions, light winds and temperatures in the 50s returning.

Sunday will continue the short run of above-average temperatures.

Monday night into Tuesday is our next chance for precipitation. It won't be much, but a few flakes may fall by Tuesday morning.

We are still trending dry entering Thanksgiving travel on Wednesday, but temperatures are plummeting quickly. A cold stretch of days may have us in the 20s by Turkey Day.