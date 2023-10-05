NEXT Weather: Breezy Thursday before temps drop on Friday

Watch CBS News
MINNEAPOLIS — Thursday will be breezy and cool, though the coldest air so far this fall is set to arrive on Friday.

Spotty showers are possible through 8 a.m., and the rest of the day will bring passing clouds and sun. The forecast high in the Twin Cities is 64.

Friday will bring scattered showers through midday and temperatures in the lower 50s. 

The weekend looks mainly dry, with highs in the 50s Saturday and Sunday potentially getting as warm as 60. 

