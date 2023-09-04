NEXT Weather Alert: Labor Day heat likely to fall just shy of record

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 4, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 4, 2023

NEXT Weather: 4:30 a.m. report from Sept. 4, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS -- NEXT Weather Alerts are in place Monday and Tuesday due to serious heat.

Highs will be in the upper 90s in the Twin Cities on Labor Day, the final day of the Minnesota State Fair. The high of 97 will be just short of the record daily high set in 1925 (98).

WCCO

Tuesday will be cooler, but only slightly so, with highs in the lower 90s. A heat advisory remains in effect in the metro, southeastern Minnesota and some communities up north until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, then a massive cooldown arrives. Highs will be in the lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday before climbing into the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.