NEXT Weather Alert: Air quality worsens in southern Minnesota -- check latest map

NEXT Weather Alert Factors:

The alert has been issued for two concerns: AM air quality and PM severe storm potential

Air quality alert upgraded in southern Minnesota; overall alert goes until 12 a.m. Thursday

Storms are expected between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m., hail and damaging winds are main threats

MINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday will be another NEXT Weather Alert day due to poor air quality and the possibility of severe thunderstorms from the Twin Cities east and southeast.

The metro has a slight risk – 2 on a scale of 5 – with hail and wind being the primary concerns.

The storms are expected to pop up late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. This system may produce some tornadoes, but the main concerns are hail and damaging winds. The bigger threat is east of the metro area, into Wisconsin.

Wednesday's high temperature will reach 83, and highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

Isolated storms are possible Thursday, with temps in the upper 80s. Temps could hit the 90s this weekend.

After the rain departs, it'll be mainly dry until next Tuesday. But WCCO will continue to monitor the latest.

On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency posted an air quality alert for much of southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota until 12 a.m. Thursday. The Twin Cities is among the areas affected.

Air quality was designated as "orange," which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Late Wednesday morning, however, the MPCA upgraded the air quality alert to "red" in most of southern Minnesota, which means it's unhealthy for all groups. Northeastern Minnesota was removed from any alert.

"A band of smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec recirculated from Wisconsin across southern Minnesota," the MPCA said.

All of southern MN has been upgraded to Red (Unhealthy for All). In the Red AQI area the general public should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. In the orange those sensitive to air pollution should consider limiting outdoor exertion. #mnwx #AQI pic.twitter.com/1fWVvmWmBT — MN Air Quality Index (@mpca_aqi) June 28, 2023

On Tuesday in the early afternoon, the World Air Quality Index reported Chicago had the worst air quality among all cities tracked worldwide. For a while Tuesday morning, Minneapolis sat just behind Chicago as the second-worst globally.

That put the Twin Cities in the company of such cities as Dubai, UAE; Johannesburg, South Africa; Lahore, Pakistan; and Delhi, India. (It's worth noting also that no American city currently ranks among the top 50 most historically polluted cities tracked by the agency.)

As of Wednesday morning, Dubai took the top spot, followed by Detroit and Chicago respectively. Minneapolis is ranked fourth as of 9:30 a.m.

According to the MPCA, Minnesota has officially reached the highest number of air quality alerts in a year. The previous record was 21 in 2021.

A Canadian agency added at least 27 new wildland fires to their list Monday. There are more than 18 million acres affected this year.