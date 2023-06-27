NEXT Weather Alert: Severe weather possible Wednesday; Twin Cities' air quality among worst worldwide

NEXT Weather Alert: 5 a.m. report from June 28, 2023

MINNEAPOLIS – Wednesday will be another NEXT Weather Alert day due to air quality and the possibility of severe thunderstorms from the Twin Cities east and southeast.

The metro has a slight risk – 2 on a scale of 5 – with hail and wind being the primary concerns.

The storms are expected to pop up late Wednesday afternoon into the evening. This system may produce some tornadoes.

Wednesday's high temperature will reach 83, and highs will remain in the 80s for the rest of the week.

CBS News

Air quality alerts



On Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency posted an air quality alert for much of southern, east-central and northeastern Minnesota until 12 a.m. Thursday. The Twin Cities is among the areas affected.

Air quality is designated as "orange," which is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Tuesday in the early afternoon, the World Air Quality Index reported Chicago had the worst air quality among all cities tracked worldwide. For a while Tuesday morning, Minneapolis sat just behind Chicago as the second-worst globally.

World Air Quality Index

That put the Twin Cities in the company of such cities as Dubai, UAE; Johannesburg, South Africa; Lahore, Pakistan; and Delhi, India. (It's worth noting also that no American city currently ranks among the top 50 most historically polluted cities tracked by the agency.)

As of Wednesday morning, Dubai took the top spot, followed by Detroit and Chicago respectively. Minneapolis is ranked at No. 6.

According to the MPCA, Minnesota has officially reached the highest number of air quality alerts in a year. The previous record was 21 in 2021.

Tuesday's alert was issued due to fine particles from wildfire smoke.

A Canadian agency added at least 27 new wildland fires to their list Monday. There are more than 18 million acres affected this year.