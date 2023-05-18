NEXT Weather: Air quality alert up north, midday rain in Twin Cities Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert is in effect in northern Minnesota Thursday, while the Twin Cities are in for hazy skies and some midday rain.

That alert stretches from the northern border into central Minnesota and lasts until noon.

CBS News

Rain will roll into the Twin Cities in the late morning or early afternoon. A narrow band of showers will stretch the length of the state and move out in the afternoon hours. Later on, in the early evening, there is a chance of stronger storms in southeastern Minnesota.

The Twin Cities will see a high of 69, and temperatures will be close to average around the state.

Friday will be breezy and cool, with a high of 60 in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and sunny skies on tap. Next week looks to be even warmer.