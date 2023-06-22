NEXT Weather: Air quality alert for most of state set to expire Thursday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- An air quality alert is still in effect for most of Minnesota on Thursday.

That alert encompasses everywhere but northern Minnesota and is set to expire at 9 p.m.

CBS News

Poor air quality aside, Thursday will be dry and hot again in the Twin Cities, with a high of 92. Highs will be in the lower 90s for much of the state. Western Minnesota will be slightly cooler, and will also have a chance of isolated storms in the afternoon.

On Friday, sprinkles are possible in the metro early in the day, and there's a chance of pop-up thunderstorms throughout central Minnesota later in the day.

Saturday will be our best chance at seeing some rainfall, though Sunday will also bring the possibility of precipitation.

Temperatures will cool closer to average heading into next week.