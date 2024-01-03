NEXT Weather: Afternoon cooldown on Wednesday, snow expected over weekend
MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will start relatively warm, but colder temperatures will settle in the afternoon.
High temperatures shouldn't go much higher than 30 degrees.
More sunshine is expected Thursday, but with even cooler temps in the mid- to upper-20s.
Snow will arrive for the weekend, starting on Friday night. Expect snow showers on and off until late Sunday morning.
But another storm on Monday could be more significant, bringing more substantial snowfall totals. We're monitoring that storm track.
Next week will likely also feature colder temperatures.
