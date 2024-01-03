Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

NEXT Weather: Afternoon cooldown on Wednesday, snow expected over weekend

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 3, 2024
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast from Jan. 3, 2024 03:12

MINNEAPOLIS — Wednesday will start relatively warm, but colder temperatures will settle in the afternoon.

High temperatures shouldn't go much higher than 30 degrees.

More sunshine is expected Thursday, but with even cooler temps in the mid- to upper-20s.

Snow will arrive for the weekend, starting on Friday night. Expect snow showers on and off until late Sunday morning.

snapshot-55.jpg

But another storm on Monday could be more significant, bringing more substantial snowfall totals. We're monitoring that storm track.

Next week will likely also feature colder temperatures.   

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

First published on January 2, 2024 / 5:35 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.