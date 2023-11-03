NEXT Weather: A milder end to the work week
MINNEAPOLIS — Outside of a stray sprinkle early Friday, the forecast remains quiet.
Expect some clouds to start the day before sunshine tries to return late.
Even with limited sun, highs will be a bit milder in the mid 40s.
Our next chance for some real precipitation arrives late Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend looks to be dry and seasonable.
Things cool off a touch early next week, with a few more rain showers possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.
