NEXT Weather: A milder end to the work week

By Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Outside of a stray sprinkle early Friday, the forecast remains quiet.

Expect some clouds to start the day before sunshine tries to return late.  

Even with limited sun, highs will be a bit milder in the mid 40s.

Our next chance for some real precipitation arrives late Sunday. Otherwise, the weekend looks to be dry and seasonable.

Things cool off a touch early next week, with a few more rain showers possible late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on November 3, 2023 / 5:26 AM CDT

