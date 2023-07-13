NEXT Drive Alert: I-94 westbound near Wisconsin border closed due to crash
LAKELAND, Minn. -- A stretch of Interstate 94 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border is closed due to a crash Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the westbound side of I-94 is closed near Lakeland. Around 6:15 a.m., MnDOT said it would be closed for at least the next two hours.
Traffic cameras showed a backup stretching across the bridge over the St. Croix River.
Details about the crash were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.
