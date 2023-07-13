NEXT Drive Alert: I-94 westbound near Wisconsin border closed due to crash

Watch CBS News
By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

LAKELAND, Minn. -- A stretch of Interstate 94 near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border is closed due to a crash Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the westbound side of I-94 is closed near Lakeland. Around 6:15 a.m., MnDOT said it would be closed for at least the next two hours.


MnDOT

Traffic cameras showed a backup stretching across the bridge over the St. Croix River.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.

July 13, 2023

