Title: News Photojournalist/Editor (Part-Time)

Department: News

OVERVIEW & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Shoot assigned news and sports stories in a creative, clear and accurate manner.

Set up lighting and audio as situation dictates.

Edit daily stories under deadline pressure using non-linear editing systems.

Work with reporters and producers as well as on your own to create stories that are visually appealing and meaningful.

Operate ENG news vans, drive station vehicle to assignments and report all maintenance problems to supervisor.

Maintain assigned equipment in good working order and report equipment problems to supervisor.

Complete work within newscast deadlines.

Uphold journalistic, ethical and professional standards consistent with company policies and values.

Perform other duties, which may be assigned by a newsroom manager.



REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Operating proficiency of Sony XDCAM, Panasonic P-2 or similar ENG Systems as well as non-linear editing on Edius, FCP X, Avid or a similar nonlinear editing system.

Must be able to obtain a valid MN driver's license.

Must be physically able to carry, shoulder and shoot with a broadcast ENG camera (25 lbs. or more), as well as carry support equipment (i.e., tripod, lights, etc.).



PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

Two to five years of experience as a photojournalist in a medium to major market.

Two- to four-year degree.

NPPA style shooting experience a plus.

FAA Part 107 license and flight experience a plus.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Shifts will include nights, weekends and some holidays.

NABET Union membership required

Please include a link to a demo reel with your online application.

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED

