Title: News Intern

Department: News

WCCO-TV's News Internship Program is designed to provide experience for students pursuing careers in television broadcasting and digital storytelling. Interns have the opportunity to shadow and assist our staff to learn more about the television business, specifically Broadcast News.

Interns are currently being accepted for the 2023 summer semester. This News Internship position is available in the News Department. WCCO-TV, a CBS Television Station, will sponsor paid college internships for upper-level students actively enrolled in an accredited educational institution and majoring in a broadcast related field.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

All interns must be either a Junior, Senior or Graduate student enrolled in an accredited institution and majoring or specializing in a broadcast related field.

Interns must be available for a pre-determined minimum of hours per week. For students earning academic credit, WCCO-TV will require verification of minimum hours required by their school.

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS AVAILABLE:

Interns may arrange the internship through their educational institution on a for-credit basis. This is no longer a requirement, but should students decide to earn academic credit in addition to a minimum wage, WCCO-TV will require verification of eligible credits via a signed advisor letter.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Deadline: 4:00 p.m. CST, Friday, March 10, 2023.

Please note: Any application received after the deadline will not be considered. ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.