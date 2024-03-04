News Intern — Summer 2024

Title: News Intern

Department: News

WCCO-TV is Minnesota's Most Watched Station, with breaking local news, NEXT Weather & Community Journalism. Learn from anchors, reporters, producers, directors, photojournalists, editors, streaming producers, web producers, and assignment desk editors.

Duties may include but are not limited to:

Preparing scripts

Conducting interviews

Investigate, research and phone communications

Log and edit video

Assist with producers, assignment desk, reporters and digital teams.

Eligibility:

Internships are available to students who will be Juniors, Seniors or Master's students in the fall of 2024. If you are a graduating Senior, please check our website for full-time job opportunities.

You must be available to intern full-time (5 days a week/36-40 hours a week) for 10 weeks total starting in June.

Interns will be required to work fully on-site for the duration of the program

Internships are paid at a competitive standard hourly rate (school credit is optional)

Exciting perks tailored just for you:

Speaker series with industry experts

Unique networking opportunities & social events

Complimentary Paramount+ with Showtime subscription during your internship

Workshops on crafting your resume, nailing interviews and career strategy

1:1 mentorship, volunteer opportunities, on-the-job learning and so much more.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Application Deadline: Friday, March 15, 2024.

Please note: Any application received after the deadline will not be considered. ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran's status, marital status, or height or weight.