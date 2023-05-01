New footage shows 2021 northern Minnesota traffic stop that left 2 brothers dead, 2 officers hurts

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO News obtained newly-released dash camera and body-worn camera videos that captured the moment a routine traffic stop turned into an ambush on two law enforcement officers in Wadena County.

Sebeka Police Officer Jason Worm and Wadena Sheriff's Deputy Troy Mayer both survived the attack, which investigators say happened after Mayer attempted to pull over a driver for speeding on the night of February 28, 2021.

The deputy described a struggle of some kind starting up with the driver. As backup arrived, a second driver also showed up, joining in on the struggle. One of the drivers got out a gun and opened fire, setting off a shootout between the drivers and the officers. Everyone involved was hit by a bullet, but only the two drivers died.

Wadena Co. Sheriff's Office

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which led the ensuing investigation, later identified the drivers as brothers David Savela, 42, and Shannon Savela, 36.

Now more than two years later, both Officer Worm and Deputy Mayer are back on full-time duty. But the incident continues to reverberate among law enforcement circles.

"I think the biggest takeaway is that it's just one more example that it can happen at any time," said James Stuart, executive director of the Minnesota Sheriff's Association. "Most law enforcement officers embrace the role of ambassador to the community, but they also understand traffic enforcement and taking dangerous people off the streets is a significant part of the job, and they have to do it in such a way where they go home to their families and remain safe."