Mounds View issues precautionary boil water advisory
MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Mounds View Monday.
According to city officials, water in the city has the potential to be contaminated due to a short period of lost pressure in the water mains.
"A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system. There is a slight chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick," a city release said.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, residents are advised to boil water for drinking or food preparation to avoid a potential sickness.
