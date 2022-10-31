Mounds View issues precautionary boil water advisory

Good Question: How much water should we be drinking each day?

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Mounds View Monday.

According to city officials, water in the city has the potential to be contaminated due to a short period of lost pressure in the water mains.

"A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system. There is a slight chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick," a city release said.

From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, residents are advised to boil water for drinking or food preparation to avoid a potential sickness.

