Watch CBS News
Local News

Mounds View issues precautionary boil water advisory

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Good Question: How much water should we be drinking each day?
Good Question: How much water should we be drinking each day? 02:51

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. -- A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued in Mounds View Monday.

According to city officials, water in the city has the potential to be contaminated due to a short period of lost pressure in the water mains.

"A loss of water pressure means that contamination could have entered our drinking water distribution system. There is a slight chance that the drinking water may contain bacteria that could make you sick," a city release said.

From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, residents are advised to boil water for drinking or food preparation to avoid a potential sickness. 

More information here

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 31, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.