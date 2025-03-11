Watch CBS News
Motorcyclist killed in crash while fleeing Minnesota trooper, state patrol says

A police chase turned deadly late Monday night in Minnesota after a fleeing motorcyclist struck a pickup truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at about 11:18 p.m. in Becker Township, about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

A trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist after spotting a traffic violation on eastbound Highway 10, with the biker then colliding with a Chevy Silverado near 165th Avenue.

No information has been released about the victim as of Tuesday afternoon.

It's also unclear if the driver of the Silverado, a 75-year-old Minneapolis man, was hurt in the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating.

