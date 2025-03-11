Motorcyclist killed in crash while fleeing Minnesota trooper, state patrol says

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

Special election will determine balance of power in Minnesota House, and more headlines

A police chase turned deadly late Monday night in Minnesota after a fleeing motorcyclist struck a pickup truck.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at about 11:18 p.m. in Becker Township, about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.

A trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist after spotting a traffic violation on eastbound Highway 10, with the biker then colliding with a Chevy Silverado near 165th Avenue.

No information has been released about the victim as of Tuesday afternoon.

It's also unclear if the driver of the Silverado, a 75-year-old Minneapolis man, was hurt in the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating.