Motorcyclist killed in crash while fleeing Minnesota trooper, state patrol says
A police chase turned deadly late Monday night in Minnesota after a fleeing motorcyclist struck a pickup truck.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at about 11:18 p.m. in Becker Township, about 20 miles southeast of St. Cloud.
A trooper tried to pull over the motorcyclist after spotting a traffic violation on eastbound Highway 10, with the biker then colliding with a Chevy Silverado near 165th Avenue.
No information has been released about the victim as of Tuesday afternoon.
It's also unclear if the driver of the Silverado, a 75-year-old Minneapolis man, was hurt in the crash.
The state patrol is still investigating.