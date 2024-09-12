Moorhead police searching for Mkeilah Saurer, missing vulnerable adult

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in Moorhead are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old vulnerable adult.

Mkeilah Saurer was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday on the 200 block of Ninth Street South, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says. She left her residence on foot.

Minnesota BCA

Saurer is described as 6 foot 2 inches tall with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black long sleeve shirt, dark sweatpants and zebra print Crocs, the bureau says.

Anyone with information on Saurer's whereabouts is asked to call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.