Missing vulnerable adult, 85-year-old Gerald Olson, may be traveling toward Grand Rapids

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says an 85-year-old man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's is missing and may be heading to Grand Rapids.

According to the sheriff's office, Gerald Olson on Saturday evening left his residence in Swan River in his vehicle, which is a blue 2018 Ford Escape with a Minnesota license plate GS0832.

Missing man Gerald Olson may be heading to Grand Rapids, officials say. Itasca County



Officials say Olson is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corps baseball hat. He may be heading to Grand Rapids, which is northwest of Swan River.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-218-326-3477.