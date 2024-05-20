Moorhead police searching for Venita Abbott, 35

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024

WCCO digital update: Morning of May 20, 2024

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help to find 35-year-old Venita Abbott, who went missing on Monday in Moorhead.

She was last seen leaving the 3000 block of 41st Avenue South.

Venita Abbott Moorhead Police

Abbott is a White woman who is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a tan T-shirt, pink leggings and tan sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the 651-793-7000.