Missing teen William Barton last seen Friday in Linwood Township

ANOKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday evening. 

William Benjamin Barton was last seen in Linwood Township around 4 p.m. He is believed to be endangered.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-8 inches, 200 pounds, with long, bushy brown hair. He was wearing swim trunks and a greenish brown shirt with "Cancun" printed along it. Officials believe he left on foot.

william-barton.jpg
Anoka county Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212 or 911.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 8:04 AM

