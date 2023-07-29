Missing teen William Barton last seen Friday in Linwood Township

ANOKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old who hasn't been seen since Friday evening.

William Benjamin Barton was last seen in Linwood Township around 4 p.m. He is believed to be endangered.

Authorities describe him as 5-foot-8 inches, 200 pounds, with long, bushy brown hair. He was wearing swim trunks and a greenish brown shirt with "Cancun" printed along it. Officials believe he left on foot.

Anoka county Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-427-1212 or 911.