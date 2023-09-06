Missing: Romilda Garcia, 4, last seen at her south Minneapolis home
MINNEAPOLIS — Police need the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old Minneapolis girl.
Romilda Garcia was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. at her home on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.
Romilda is described as a thin Native American and Latino girl who has medium-length dark-brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with white polka dots.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, 612-673-5845, or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers.
