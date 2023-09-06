Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Romilda Garcia, 4, last seen at her south Minneapolis home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 6, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Sept. 6, 2023 01:33

MINNEAPOLIS — Police need the public's help to find a missing 4-year-old Minneapolis girl.

Romilda Garcia was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. at her home on the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue South.

romilda-garcia.jpg
Minneapolis Police Department

Romilda is described as a thin Native American and Latino girl who has medium-length dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with white polka dots.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, 612-673-5845, or submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 6, 2023 / 5:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.