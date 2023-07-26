Missing persons: Teenagers Kaylie Grajeda, Camille Smith Mueller, last seen in Willmar
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in central Minnesota are searching for two teenagers who ran away from a residence on Tuesday night.
Kaylie Grajeda, 16, and Camille Smith Mueller, 15, left the home in rural Willmar at 11:30 p.m. They are both considered to be missing persons.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office at 320-235-1260.
