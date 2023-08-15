Missing person: Morgan Nelson, 40, last known to be in Jasper

PIPESTONE COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in southwestern Minnesota are looking for help finding Morgan Nelson, who has not been seen since Monday morning.

The Pipestone County Sheriff says the 40-year-old man lost contact with his family when he left his home in Jasper. He does not have his cell phone, and officials are unsure of his travel destination.

Nelson was driving a 2004 Ford F150 truck with Minnesota license plate KSU034.

He is described as 5-foot-9, weighs 200 pounds and has hazel eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call the Pipestone County Sheriff's Office at 507-825-1100.