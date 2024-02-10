Missing person: Mary Jane Wiemann, 82, could be traveling to Duluth

CASS COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in Cass County are asking the public to help find a missing elderly woman who was last seen at her home in Longville.

Mary Jane Wiemann, 82, could be traveling to Duluth, the sheriff's office says. She likely would appear confused, and could have trouble returning to her home.

Wiemann is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and has hazel eyes. The sheriff's office says she is likely driving a silver 2017 GMC Terrain SUV.

Cass County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 218-547-1424.