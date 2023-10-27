Missing person: Eagan woman Dorothy Hoffman, 86, last seen in Iowa

EAGAN, Minn. — Police in Eagan are asking for the public's help in finding an 86-year-old woman who was last seen in Iowa.

Authorities say Dorothy Hoffman was seen on Thursday near Lake Mills, but could be confused and not know how to get home to Eagan.

Hoffman is driving a 2012 grey Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate DJN027. She does not have her cell phone with her.

Minnesota BCA

She is described as 5-foot-3 and weighs 128 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.