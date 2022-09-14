Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Michael Minteer, 58, last seen in Polk County

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 13, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Sept. 13, 2022 02:06

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing man.

Michael Minteer, 58, was last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County. He was wearing a T-shirt and blue jeans. 

screen-shot-2022-09-14-at-3-50-48-pm.png
Michael Minteer Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office says Minteer may be armed, and he "suffers from a mental health disorder." They advise anyone who sees him to not approach him, and instead call 715-485-8300.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 14, 2022 / 3:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.