Missing: Melanie Lawrence, 51, last seen in the south metro

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – Police in the south metro are asking for the public's help to find a missing 51-year-old woman.

Melanie Lawrence was last in contact with her family on Oct. 9, according to Lakeville police, and she does not have "a car, cell, or personal effects" with her.

melanie-lawrence.jpg
Melanie Lawrence Lakeville Police

Lawrence may have been last seen in Burnsville or Lakeville.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 952-985-4812.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 10:05 PM

