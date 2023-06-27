Missing: Martha Siebo last seen Monday evening in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman suffering from dementia in the north metro.

Martha Siebo was last seen at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, in the area of 82nd Avenue North and West Broadway Avenue.

Martha Siebo Brooklyn Park Police

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.