Missing Shakopee man, 39, without medication, considered endangered

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Authorities in the southwest metro are asking for the public's help locating an endangered man who hasn't been seen since late Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Ratta Chann, 39, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. on the 300 block of Fuller Street in Shakopee leaving the area on foot.

He is suspected of heading toward Minneapolis-St. Paul, specifically the area of Dorothy Day Center or Union Gospel Mission.

Ratta Chann Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities say Chann does not have his medication and may not be very communicative.

Chann is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, white and green striped polo, blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Chann's whereabouts is asked to contact Scott County Dispatch at 952-445-1411.