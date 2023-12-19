Missing: Kelsey Koneczny last seen in St. Paul on Dec. 5
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Police in Bloomington are asking for the public's help to find 32-year-old Kelsey Koneczny.
Police say Koneczny was last seen in St. Paul on Dec. 5, which is also the last day Koneczny had been in contact with family.
Anyone with information on Koneczny's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or police at 952-563-8627.
