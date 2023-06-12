Missing: Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, last seen in late May in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – Police in Prior Lake are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls.

Kari Steele Prior Lake Police

Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, were both last seen leaving a Prior Lake facility on May 25. Police believe they may have traveled to St. Paul or its neighboring suburbs.

Keira Dupey Prior Lake Police

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555. Tips can also be sent to this email address: missingperson@priorlakemn.gov.