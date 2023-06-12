Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, last seen in late May in Prior Lake

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – Police in Prior Lake are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls.  

miss-2.jpg
Kari Steele Prior Lake Police

Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, were both last seen leaving a Prior Lake facility on May 25. Police believe they may have traveled to St. Paul or its neighboring suburbs.  

miss.jpg
Keira Dupey Prior Lake Police

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555. Tips can also be sent to this email address: missingperson@priorlakemn.gov.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 4:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.