Missing: Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, last seen in late May in Prior Lake
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. – Police in Prior Lake are asking for the public's help to find two missing teenage girls.
Kari Steele, 13, and Keira Dupey, 15, were both last seen leaving a Prior Lake facility on May 25. Police believe they may have traveled to St. Paul or its neighboring suburbs.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555. Tips can also be sent to this email address: missingperson@priorlakemn.gov.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.