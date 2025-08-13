Missing: Joshua Ard last seen in June, Forest Lake police say
Police in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable adult whose family says has been missing since late June.
Joshua Gene Ard, 44, is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 220 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on Ard's whereabouts is asked to call the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555, or call Otter Tail County Dispatch at 218-998-8555.