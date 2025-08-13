Watch CBS News
Missing: Joshua Ard last seen in June, Forest Lake police say

By WCCO Staff

Police in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable adult whose family says has been missing since late June.

Joshua Gene Ard, 44, is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 220 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Joshua Ard Fergus Falls Police

Anyone with information on Ard's whereabouts is asked to call the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555, or call Otter Tail County Dispatch at 218-998-8555.

