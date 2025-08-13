Missing: Joshua Ard last seen in June, Forest Lake police say

Voters pick DFL candidate for Rep. Hortman’s seat in special primary, and more headlines

Police in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, are asking for the public's help to find a vulnerable adult whose family says has been missing since late June.

Joshua Gene Ard, 44, is described as a White man who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 220 lbs and has brown hair and eyes.

Joshua Ard Fergus Falls Police

Anyone with information on Ard's whereabouts is asked to call the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-332-5555, or call Otter Tail County Dispatch at 218-998-8555.