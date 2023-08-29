Missing: Amanda Gould, 38, last seen leaving home near Walker

WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota are searching for a missing woman.

Amanda Gould, 38, left her home in Shingobee Township near Walker on Monday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Amanda Gould Cass County Sheriff's Office

Gould is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has a unicorn tattoo and a dragon tattoo on her arms, and blonde hair with green highlights. She was last seen wearing a sleeveless white shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information about Gould is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-547-1424.