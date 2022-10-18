Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 18, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 18, 2022 01:37

OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.

She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area.

alexa-moreno-lopez-and-carlos-castillo-torrez.jpg
Alexa Moreno-Lopez and Carlos Castillo-Torrez Owatonna Police

Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 3:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.