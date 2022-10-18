Missing: Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, last seen in September at Owatonna store
OWATONNA, Minn. – Police in southern Minnesota are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Alexa Moreno-Lopez was last seen at Lakeside Foods in Owatonna on Sept. 13.
She is believed to be with a man who is her relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, who lives in the Willmar area.
Moreno-Lopez is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 507-676-4177, or 911.
