Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Alejandro Pedro Patino, 22, last seen at MSP Airport

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 6, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 6, 2023 00:55

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police in Bloomington are searching for a 22-year-old man last seen at MSP Airport early Thursday afternoon.

Police say Alejandro Pedro Patino was last seen on an MSP Airport security camera at 2:41 p.m. wearing a white tank top with a black hoodie and blue jeans.

alejandro-pedro-patino.png
Bloomington Police

They say there is no record of Patino flying anywhere.

Anyone with information on Pation's whereabouts is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4975.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 5:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.