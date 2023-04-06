Missing: Alejandro Pedro Patino, 22, last seen at MSP Airport

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Police in Bloomington are searching for a 22-year-old man last seen at MSP Airport early Thursday afternoon.

Police say Alejandro Pedro Patino was last seen on an MSP Airport security camera at 2:41 p.m. wearing a white tank top with a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Bloomington Police

They say there is no record of Patino flying anywhere.

Anyone with information on Pation's whereabouts is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4975.