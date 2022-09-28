Minnesotans with Florida ties brace for Hurricane Ian's impact

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans with connections to Florida might be far from the hurricane, but they're watching it closely.

The last few days have been a blend of preparing from afar and anxiously watching as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Steven Peters in Faribault owns a house in Fort Meyers, another property in Bradenton, and has a daughter living near Fort Lauderdale.

"We've been hoping and praying that it would wobble out further west, and it just has continued to zero in on our area, so we've been in contact with friends and relatives down there, and some of them are hunkering down there, so our prayers are with them," he said.

Peters says he's enlisted the help of friends and neighbors in Florida to help prepare their home, and while he plans to head out after the storm, he says he's concerned for the people who can't leave.

Roughly 50 Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are preparing to travel to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits.