Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Minnesotans with Florida ties brace for Hurricane Ian's impact

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesotans with Florida ties brace for Hurricane Ian's impact
Minnesotans with Florida ties brace for Hurricane Ian's impact 01:46

 MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans with connections to Florida might be far from the hurricane, but they're watching it closely.

The last few days have been a blend of preparing from afar and anxiously watching as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall as a Category 4 storm.

Steven Peters in Faribault owns a house in Fort Meyers, another property in Bradenton, and has a daughter living near Fort Lauderdale.

LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian's "extremely dangerous" eyewall moves onshore in southwest Florida

"We've been hoping and praying that it would wobble out further west, and it just has continued to zero in on our area, so we've been in contact with friends and relatives down there, and some of them are hunkering down there, so our prayers are with them," he said.

Peters says he's enlisted the help of friends and neighbors in Florida to help prepare their home, and while he plans to head out after the storm, he says he's concerned for the people who can't leave.

Roughly 50 Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are preparing to travel to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.