Minnesota Senate set to expand felon voting rights, approve "driver's licenses for all"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The DFL-led Minnesota Senate is poised to send two pieces of legislation to the governor's desk for signature on Tuesday that would restore voting rights for people with felony convictions once they leave prison, and allow undocumented immigrants to obtain a driver's license.

The Senate began debate earlier in the day on the voting rights proposal and they paused for a recess to wrap up committee work. They are set to resume Tuesday evening.

That plan would impact more than 50,000 Minnesotans who are disenfranchised because of current state rules for people with felony records, according to the ACLU of Minnesota. The state's current policy allows people to cast a ballot after they complete time for probation or parole.

The proposed changes would allow Minnesotans to vote when they leave prison. Twenty-one states have similar policies to what legislators are considering in St. Paul.

"Individuals living in our communities -- there's already been a decision made by the courts and others where they should be. They are safe. They are paying taxes. They are raising families. And they're doing everything they need to do to be in our communities," said Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis. "We all agree that voting is important. It is our voice, and we don't want to disenfranchise anyone from voting."

It's likely to pass on party-line vote. Republicans have introduced amendments to change the bill, including adding a carve out for people who committed certain violent offenses, requiring that they complete their full sentence.

"I don't believe any Minnesotan wants to have a person who's victimized one of our innocent citizens to have their civil rights restored, in this case the right to vote, when that sentence isn't fully finished," said Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove.

Separately, lawmakers are taking up a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to get a state driver's license.

The Minnesota House already passed both bills, which means if the Senate approves them they go to the governor to sign into law.

Supporters of the driver's licenses measure include law enforcement officials, clergy members, business groups and immigrant rights groups who say it will boost public safety by keeping roads safe and help the state's economy by ensuring people can get to work.

Opponents have concerns about the action opening the lack of "safeguards" to protect people without legal status from voting and enrolling in state programs. They want the licenses for undocumented immigrants to be distinguishable from other driver's licenses.

This story is developing and will be updated.