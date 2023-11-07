Minneapolis sees 2nd-highest early voting turnout for municipal election

Election Day reminders for those who haven't voted yet

Election Day reminders for those who haven't voted yet

Election Day reminders for those who haven't voted yet

MINNEAPOLIS — City officials in Minneapolis say more than 13,000 residents cast early ballots before Tuesday's Election Day.

According to a city representative, a total of 13,422 ballots were accepted on Monday, which was the last day of early voting.

"The only other municipal election with higher turnout was in 2021, which included all City elected offices and ballot questions that increased voter interest," the city said in a release.

The number could go up, too. Additional mail ballots delivered on Tuesday will be added to the early vote total.

ELECTION GUIDE: Where to vote and what's on the ballot

In Minneapolis, voters will elect council members for a two-year term - and it's a result of redistricting. But this race in particular is drawing a lot of attention, as all city council seats are up for election.

There's a total of 39 candidates between 13 different wards in the city. This year, Ward 7 council member Lisa Goodman and Ward 12 council member Andrew Johnson are the only ones not seeking reelection.

A tight race to watch will be Ward 8. There's a lot on the line, including issues like housing, transit and public safety. It's part of the reason Minneapolis voting officials say it's important to get out and flex your civic duty.

RELATED: Dozens of school referendums on Minnesota ballots this election

But depending on where you live, you could be seeing different things on the ballot.

Across the river in St. Paul, it's a similar story, the city's council is up for election. A 1% sales tax increase is also on the ballot.

All polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still have the opportunity to vote.