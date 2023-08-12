Large police presence reported in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens of officers are on scene Friday night on Minneapolis' north side.

Traffic camera footage shows multiple squad cars flying down Interstate 94.

Minneapolis Police said they are unable to share details about the incident at the moment.

Police blocked off an area at the intersection of 44th Avenue and North Fremont Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

