Minneapolis mayor to deliver State of the City Address on Thursday: How to watch

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to give the State of the City address late Thursday morning.

It will be the first in-person State of the City Address in Minneapolis since 2019. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. and CBS News Minnesota will stream it live.

How to watch the address

What : Minneapolis mayor delivers State of the City Address

Who: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey

Date: May 4, 2023

Time: 11 a.m.

Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.