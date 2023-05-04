Minneapolis mayor to deliver State of the City Address on Thursday: How to watch
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to give the State of the City address late Thursday morning.
It will be the first in-person State of the City Address in Minneapolis since 2019. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. and CBS News Minnesota will stream it live.
How to watch the address
- What: Minneapolis mayor delivers State of the City Address
- Who: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey
- Date: May 4, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
