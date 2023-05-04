Watch CBS News
Minneapolis mayor to deliver State of the City Address on Thursday: How to watch

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is set to give the State of the City address late Thursday morning. 

It will be the first in-person State of the City Address in Minneapolis since 2019. It's scheduled for 11 a.m. and CBS News Minnesota will stream it live. 

How to watch the address

  • What: Minneapolis mayor delivers State of the City Address
  • Who: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey 
  • Date: May 4, 2023
  • Time: 11 a.m. 
  • Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota streaming in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
First published on May 4, 2023 / 10:18 AM

