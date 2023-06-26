Authorities search for Michael Croud, suspect in fatal shooting of David Hanks Jr. in Becker County

UPDATE: Authorities released the names of the victim and suspect in this case on June 27. What follows is a revised version of the original story.

PINE POINT, Minn. -- The Becker County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle Sunday evening.

The body of 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr., of Park Rapids, was found just after 6:30 p.m. in the village of Pine Point. He was inside a gray Pontiac G6 that had White Earth license plates.

On Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced they're searching for a suspect, 40-year-old Michael Dwayne Croud, of Ogema.

Anyone with information on this case, including Croud's whereabouts, is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office immediately at 218-847-2661.

The investigation also involves the White Earth Police Department, Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, White Earth Conservation, Paul Bunyan Task Force, West Central Task Force, Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.